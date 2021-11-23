Asho, a young Afghan girl betrothed to a 23-year-old man her family owed money to, in October 2021. Child marriage has been practised in Afghanistan for centuries, but war and climate change-related poverty have driven many families to resort to striking deals earlier and earlier in the girls’ lives. Photo: AFP
Afghans ‘marry off’ girls, ‘promise babies’ for dowries as starvation looms

  • Child marriage, already prevalent before Taliban’s return 100 days ago, is rising as poverty soars, ‘could almost double’ in coming months
  • ‘It is rape, illegal, and not allowed in religion,’ say campaigners; ‘girls often treated as slaves’

Updated: 9:18pm, 23 Nov, 2021

