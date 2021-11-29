Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the media as he arrives to attend the opening day of the winter session of parliament in New Delhi on Monday. Photo: AP
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the media as he arrives to attend the opening day of the winter session of parliament in New Delhi on Monday. Photo: AP
India
Asia /  South Asia

India’s parliament repeals agriculture reform laws, but farmers vow to keep up the fight

  • The lower house’s vote to scrap the controversial farm laws came after a surprise U-turn by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ahead of five state assembly elections
  • But farmers are pushing on with their protests to press the government for guaranteed crop prices and other demands

Topic |   India
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 8:00pm, 29 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the media as he arrives to attend the opening day of the winter session of parliament in New Delhi on Monday. Photo: AP
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the media as he arrives to attend the opening day of the winter session of parliament in New Delhi on Monday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE