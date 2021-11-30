Former Maldives president Abdulla Yameen is pictured outside his residence after being freed from house arrest in Male on November 30. Photo: Reuters
Former Maldives president Abdulla Yameen walks free after corruption conviction overturned

  • The Supreme Court overturned a money-laundering and embezzlement conviction, allowing him to potentially make a return to politics
  • Yameen, who served as president from 2013 to 2018, is best known for drawing the country closer to China, invoking the ire of traditional ally India

Updated: 10:25pm, 30 Nov, 2021

