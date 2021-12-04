Businessmen put candles and rose petals next to the portrait of a Sri Lankan manager of a sports equipment factory, who was killed in Sialkot, Pakistan. Photo: AP
Pakistan arrests dozens for killing Sri Lankan factory manager accused of blasphemy
- The factory manager was beaten to death and set alight by a mob of up to 900 people in Punjab province on Friday
- Prime Minister Imran Khan called it a ‘day of shame for Pakistan’ while Sri Lankan officials expressed shock and called for the punishment of those involved
Topic | Pakistan
Businessmen put candles and rose petals next to the portrait of a Sri Lankan manager of a sports equipment factory, who was killed in Sialkot, Pakistan. Photo: AP