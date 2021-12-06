Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin pose for a photograph in New Delhi on Monday. Photo: EPA
India ‘a great power’, says Russia’s Putin at New Delhi summit
- The Russian leader arrived in New Delhi on Monday to bolster military and energy ties with long-time ‘special privileged strategic partner’ India
- It is only Putin’s second trip abroad since the pandemic began after a June summit with US President Joe Biden
