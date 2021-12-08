Police officers stand guard in front of the Bangladesh High Court building in Dhaka. Photo: EPA-EFE
Bangladesh sentences 20 students to death for murder of man who criticised government
- Abrar Fahad, 21, was found dead hours after writing a Facebook post slamming Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for signing a water-sharing deal with India
- The students, aged between 20 and 22, all attended the elite Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology. Another five got life sentences
