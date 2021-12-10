Army officers carry the coffins containing the mortal remains of India’s defence chief General Bipin Rawat and other 12 victims during a tribute ceremony at Palam Air Force station in New Delhi. Photo: AFP
India defence chief Bipin Rawat’s body flown to New Delhi after helicopter crash
- Rawat was travelling with his wife and 12 other senior officers when their chopper came down in Tamil Nadu, killing all but one soldier on board
- His body arrived in the Indian capital for funeral after a ceremony near the accident site at an army base
Topic | India
