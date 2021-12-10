Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) ramped up attacks on its side of the border after the Taliban took power in Afghanistan, leaving Islamabad scrambling to reach a peace deal. Photo: AFP
Pakistani Taliban declares end to ceasefire with government
- Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) said the government had not released over 100 prisoners as promised and had not appointed negotiating teams for talks
- The month-long ceasefire was negotiated with the aid of the Afghan Taliban, which is a separate movement
