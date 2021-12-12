A dose of a Covid-19 vaccine is prepared during a vaccination drive in Karachi, Pakistan, in November 2021. Over the weekend two policemen have been shot dead while protecting polio vaccinators. Photo: EPA-EFE
Pakistan
Pakistan gunmen kill policeman guarding polio vaccinators, second such killing in 2 days

  • No one has claimed responsibility but the Pakistani Taliban has claimed the first attack, which happened on Saturday
  • Police guards protecting vaccination teams in Pakistan have come under attack in the past, mostly from home-grown militants

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 11:17pm, 12 Dec, 2021

