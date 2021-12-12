A dose of a Covid-19 vaccine is prepared during a vaccination drive in Karachi, Pakistan, in November 2021. Over the weekend two policemen have been shot dead while protecting polio vaccinators. Photo: EPA-EFE
Pakistan gunmen kill policeman guarding polio vaccinators, second such killing in 2 days
- No one has claimed responsibility but the Pakistani Taliban has claimed the first attack, which happened on Saturday
- Police guards protecting vaccination teams in Pakistan have come under attack in the past, mostly from home-grown militants
Topic | Pakistan
