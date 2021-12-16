India’s plan to incentivise semiconductor manufacturing comes at a time when automakers and tech companies around the world are grappling with a global chip shortage. Photo: Reuters
India approves US$10 billion incentive plan to attract global chip makers
- India will extend fiscal support to eligible display and semiconductor fabricators, with Tower, Foxconn and Vedanta reportedly showing interest
- This comes as some companies look to diversify their manufacturing bases beyond China due to the trade war between Washington and Beijing
Topic | India
India’s plan to incentivise semiconductor manufacturing comes at a time when automakers and tech companies around the world are grappling with a global chip shortage. Photo: Reuters