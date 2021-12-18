Novavax is a protein vaccine, made with an older technology that has been used for years to produce other kinds of vaccines. Photo illustration: Reuters
WHO approves India-made Novavax coronavirus vaccine for emergency use
- The decision is good news for poorer countries, as it paves the way for the jabs to be included in the UN-backed Covax programme
- The shots require only refrigerated storage – an appealing option for low-income countries compared to other vaccines that require very cold storage
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
