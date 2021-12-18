A Taliban fighter inspects documents of people queuing to enter the passport office in Kabul, Afghanistan, on December 18. Photo: AFP
A Taliban fighter inspects documents of people queuing to enter the passport office in Kabul, Afghanistan, on December 18. Photo: AFP
Asia /  South Asia

Taliban to resume issuing Afghan passports as humanitarian crisis grows

  • Taliban, which stopped processing passports soon after return to power in August, ‘will begin issuing from Sunday’, says head of passport department
  • ‘All technical issues have been resolved’; initially documents given to those who previously applied, with new applications ‘from January 10’

Topic |   Afghanistan after the US withdrawal
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 8:33pm, 18 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A Taliban fighter inspects documents of people queuing to enter the passport office in Kabul, Afghanistan, on December 18. Photo: AFP
A Taliban fighter inspects documents of people queuing to enter the passport office in Kabul, Afghanistan, on December 18. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE