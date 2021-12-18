A Taliban fighter inspects documents of people queuing to enter the passport office in Kabul, Afghanistan, on December 18. Photo: AFP
Taliban to resume issuing Afghan passports as humanitarian crisis grows
- Taliban, which stopped processing passports soon after return to power in August, ‘will begin issuing from Sunday’, says head of passport department
- ‘All technical issues have been resolved’; initially documents given to those who previously applied, with new applications ‘from January 10’
