Sikh devotees walk inside the complex of the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Sunday, a day after a man was beaten to death for allegedly trying to commit an act of sacrilege at the holiest shrine of the Sikh faith. Photo: AFP
Man beaten to death at Sikh temple in India for attempted ‘sacrilege’

  • The man reportedly jumped a railing at Amritsar’s Golden Temple during Saturday evening prayers and tried to grab a sword kept in front of the Sikh holy book
  • The chief minister of Punjab state condemned the man’s ‘most unfortunate and heinous act’ and ordered an investigation to find out the ‘underlying motive’

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse in New Delhi

Updated: 8:47pm, 19 Dec, 2021

