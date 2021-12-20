A salesperson and customer at an Apple reseller store in Mumbai, India. Some of Apple’s phones are assembled in the country through manufacturing partners like Foxconn. Photo: Reuters
India: arrests made after protest over food poisoning at Apple supplier Foxconn site in Chennai

  • 22 men arrested, around 70 women released; all had been detained for blocking road after food poisoning at Apple supplier Foxconn dormitories
  • India among nations increasingly important to contract manufacturers supplying US brands trying to minimise effects of China-US trade war

Reuters
Updated: 5:32pm, 20 Dec, 2021

