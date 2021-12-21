A relative of a person who died of Covid-19 reacts at a crematorium in Jammu, India, in April 2021. The nation’s leader, Narendra Modi, has been the focus of a huge advertising blitz touting his government’s successes in fighting the pandemic despite almost 500,000 Indians dying from the virus. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: Indian man fined for complaint over Prime Minister Modi’s face fronting vaccine programme
- Peter Myaliparampil objected to leader being focus of advertising blitz on vaccination triumph when more than 475,000 Indians have died
- He said he paid for his own vaccine and Modi image on certificate ‘served no utility or relevance’; he was fined US$1,322 for ‘wasting court time’
Topic | India
