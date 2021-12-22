Hindu brides gather as they wait to participate in a mass marriage ceremony at Surat in India’s Gujarat state on December 4. Photo: AFP
Hindu brides gather as they wait to participate in a mass marriage ceremony at Surat in India’s Gujarat state on December 4. Photo: AFP
India
Asia /  South Asia

India lays out controversial bill to raise women’s marriage age

  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has presented new legislation in parliament, seeking to raise the legal age at which women can marry to 21 from 18
  • Rights activists say the bill will do little to change long-held social mores and instead penalise adult women

Topic |   India
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 6:25am, 22 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Hindu brides gather as they wait to participate in a mass marriage ceremony at Surat in India’s Gujarat state on December 4. Photo: AFP
Hindu brides gather as they wait to participate in a mass marriage ceremony at Surat in India’s Gujarat state on December 4. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE