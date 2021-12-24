Tea workers pluck leaves at an estate in Nuwara Eliya, Sri Lanka in October 2017. Photo: Reuters
Sri Lanka to pay off US$251 million oil debt to Iran – with Ceylon tea
- The first-of-its-kind barter deal will allow sanctions-hit Tehran to avoid having to use scarce hard currency to pay for imports of the widely consumed staple
- Ceylon tea made up nearly half of Iranian consumption in 2016, but the proportion has declined in recent years
