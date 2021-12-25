The MV Avijan-10 was carrying 800 passengers when it caught fire in Jhakakathi, 250km south of Dhaka, early on Friday. Photo: AFPTV/AFP
Massive ferry fire kills at least 39 in Bangladesh
- Many passengers jumped from the vessel into freezing waters to escape the blaze, which also left 70 injured, some with severe burns
- It took 15 fire engines two hours to control the fire and another eight to cool down the ship
Topic | Bangladesh
