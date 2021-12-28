Homeless people gather beside a portrait of Saint Teresa, the founder of the Missionaries of Charity. Photo: AP
Homeless people gather beside a portrait of Saint Teresa, the founder of the Missionaries of Charity. Photo: AP
India
Asia /  South Asia

India blocks Mother Teresa’s charity from receiving foreign funds

  • The charity, set up by the Nobel Peace Prize winner in 1950, works with some of the country’s poorest and destitute
  • Since 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has cracked down on hundreds of NGOs; last year Amnesty International shut down its India operations

Topic |   India
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 5:51pm, 28 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Homeless people gather beside a portrait of Saint Teresa, the founder of the Missionaries of Charity. Photo: AP
Homeless people gather beside a portrait of Saint Teresa, the founder of the Missionaries of Charity. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE