Homeless people gather beside a portrait of Saint Teresa, the founder of the Missionaries of Charity. Photo: AP
India blocks Mother Teresa’s charity from receiving foreign funds
- The charity, set up by the Nobel Peace Prize winner in 1950, works with some of the country’s poorest and destitute
- Since 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has cracked down on hundreds of NGOs; last year Amnesty International shut down its India operations
