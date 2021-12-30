Sultana Begun poses for a photo near the cramped two-room hut where she lives in Kolkata. Photo: AFP
Slum-dwelling ‘heir’ to India’s Mughal dynasty claims ownership of New Delhi’s Red Fort
- Sultana Begum, who lives in a slum on the outskirts of Kolkata, is the widow of man purported to be the great-grandson of India’s last Mughal ruler
- She has spent the past decade petitioning authorities to recognise her royal status – and has lodged a court case claiming ownership of the capital’s Red Fort
Topic | India
Sultana Begun poses for a photo near the cramped two-room hut where she lives in Kolkata. Photo: AFP