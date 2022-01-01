Pilgrims often trek on foot to reach the hilltop temple, which is one of the most visited shrines in northern India. Photo: Shutterstock
Pilgrims often trek on foot to reach the hilltop temple, which is one of the most visited shrines in northern India. Photo: Shutterstock
Stampede at popular religious shrine in India’s Kashmir kills 12

  • Stampede happened early Saturday at the Mata Vaishnav Devi shrine in Kashmir
  • Unconfirmed reports said an argument had broken out between devotees

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 2:22pm, 1 Jan, 2022

