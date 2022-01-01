Pilgrims often trek on foot to reach the hilltop temple, which is one of the most visited shrines in northern India. Photo: Shutterstock
Stampede at popular religious shrine in India’s Kashmir kills 12
- Stampede happened early Saturday at the Mata Vaishnav Devi shrine in Kashmir
- Unconfirmed reports said an argument had broken out between devotees
Topic | India
