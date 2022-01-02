The site of a bus accident in Nepal in 2008 that killed at least 20. On January 2, 2022, a bus carrying 35 people veered off a mountain road in the country, leaving at least seven dead and injuring many more.
‘7 dead’ in Nepal, others injured, as bus carrying 35 veers off mountain road
- Mourners were taking body of relative back to their village Sunday morning
- Cause not yet known but mountain roads often covered with heavy fog
