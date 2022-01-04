Apps promising quick cash have mushroomed in India amid the pandemic. Photo: Reuters
In India, string of suicides linked to digital loan sharks blamed for preying on the unbanked
- Digital lending apps promising quick cash exploded in popularity across India and other developing economies amid the pandemic
- Activists say they prey on unwary borrowers, with heavy-handed collection tactics and interest rates as high as 500 per cent linked to a string of suicides
Topic | India
Apps promising quick cash have mushroomed in India amid the pandemic. Photo: Reuters