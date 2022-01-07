Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will visit Sri Lanka. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi visits Sri Lanka amid cash crisis, oil tank deal with India
- Colombo is saddled with debt and desperately in need of money to pay for imports while grappling with Covid-19
- Visit comes as Beijing seeks to balance US and Indian influence in the Indo-Pacific region during a pivotal political year for China
Topic | China-Sri Lanka relations
