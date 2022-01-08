Kovid Kapoor poses for a picture while drinking a Corona beer in Mumbai. Photo: Handout via AFP
Indian entrepreneur named Kovid says he will never change his name
- Kovid Kapoor’s name – which means ‘scholar’ – has made him a source of light relief during the pandemic
- While it makes for a good icebreaker at business meetings, the travel start-up founder has told cafes not to announce his name when handing him a drink
Topic | India
Kovid Kapoor poses for a picture while drinking a Corona beer in Mumbai. Photo: Handout via AFP