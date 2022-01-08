Soldiers take part in a rescue operation to clear a road covered with snow in Murree, Pakistan. Photo: AFP
Cold kills 22 tourists trapped in cars at holiday resort in Pakistan
- The deaths included 10 children and two women at Murree, a popular winter resort that attracts well over a million tourists annually
- Thousands of vehicles were pulled from the snow but more than a thousand were still stuck as troops and a special military mountain unit were called in to help
Topic | Pakistan
Soldiers take part in a rescue operation to clear a road covered with snow in Murree, Pakistan. Photo: AFP