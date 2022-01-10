Smoke and flames seen on a hillside after a fire broke out in a Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh on Sunday. Thousands of people were left homeless after the blaze gutted parts of the camp, police said. Photo: AFP
Blaze at Bangladesh Rohingya refugee camp leaves more than 5,000 homeless
- Fire gutted parts of camp, with about 1,200 ‘houses’ affected; ‘I am now under open sky, I lost my dream,’ said one refugee
- The fire began at Camp 16 and raced through shelters of bamboo and tarpaulin, home to people who had poured in from Myanmar
Topic | Myanmar
