People push a car stuck on a road after a blizzard near the resort town of Murree near Islamabad, Pakistan on January 9. Photo: AFP
Tourists question blizzard tragedy after 22 die in scenic Pakistan mountain town

  • ‘We didn’t get any type of alert from society, from the government, from Google, from the news, from the weather,’ said Duaa Kashif Ali, a tourist from Islamabad
  • Roads near the town of Murree were jammed with traffic from some 100,000 visitors when a blizzard dumped four feet (1.2 metres) of snow from Friday

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 6:03am, 10 Jan, 2022

