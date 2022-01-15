Traffic in India’s financial hub Mumbai. The twisted metal of smashed up cars regularly lining highways is a regular sight on India’s roads, where tens of thousands of people die in accidents each year. Photo: Reuters
India proposes 6 mandatory airbags in all new passenger cars in bid to reduce fatalities
- Government wants carmakers to provide two side, two rear airbags as well as the two that are already required
- In 2020, nearly 132,000 people died in more than 366,000 road accidents
