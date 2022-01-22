Surgeon Muhammad Mansoor Mohiuddin (centre) led a US team that successfully transplanted the heart of a genetically modified pig into a man. Photo: EPA-EFE/UMSOM
Surgeon Muhammad Mansoor Mohiuddin (centre) led a US team that successfully transplanted the heart of a genetically modified pig into a man. Photo: EPA-EFE/UMSOM
Pakistan
Asia /  South Asia

Friends heap praise on Pakistan-born doctor behind pig-to-human heart transplant

  • Muhammad Mansoor Mohiuddin led a US team that successfully transplanted the heart of a genetically modified pig into a gravely ill man
  • The surgery raised ethical questions – given Mohiuddin’s Islamic faith – but none of that worried his former colleagues, who remembered him as an ace student

Topic |   Pakistan
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 12:41pm, 22 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Surgeon Muhammad Mansoor Mohiuddin (centre) led a US team that successfully transplanted the heart of a genetically modified pig into a man. Photo: EPA-EFE/UMSOM
Surgeon Muhammad Mansoor Mohiuddin (centre) led a US team that successfully transplanted the heart of a genetically modified pig into a man. Photo: EPA-EFE/UMSOM
READ FULL ARTICLE