Surgeon Muhammad Mansoor Mohiuddin (centre) led a US team that successfully transplanted the heart of a genetically modified pig into a man. Photo: EPA-EFE/UMSOM
Friends heap praise on Pakistan-born doctor behind pig-to-human heart transplant
- Muhammad Mansoor Mohiuddin led a US team that successfully transplanted the heart of a genetically modified pig into a gravely ill man
- The surgery raised ethical questions – given Mohiuddin’s Islamic faith – but none of that worried his former colleagues, who remembered him as an ace student
Topic | Pakistan
Surgeon Muhammad Mansoor Mohiuddin (centre) led a US team that successfully transplanted the heart of a genetically modified pig into a man. Photo: EPA-EFE/UMSOM