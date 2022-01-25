Richard Gere hugs and kisses Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty during an event for Aids awareness in New Delhi on March 15, 2007. File photo: AP
Indian actress Shilpa Shetty cleared of obscenity charges over 2007 Richard Gere kiss
- Gere gave Shetty a kiss at an event to raise awareness about Aids 15 years ago
- The actress in 2007 blamed India’s ‘lunatic fringe’ for the uproar
