Customers look at used cars displayed for sale at a showroom in Colombo’s Malabe, Sri Lanka. Photo: AFP
Used cars cost more than a luxury flat in Sri Lanka amid economic tailspin
- A wide-ranging import ban to stop foreign currency from leaving the country has forced buyers to pay some of the world’s highest prices for a set of wheels
- A five-year-old Toyota Land Cruiser was listed at US$312,500, which is enough to buy a luxury flat in central Colombo
Topic | Sri Lanka
