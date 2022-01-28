India’s indigenous aircraft carrier “Vikrant” commenced its sea trials from the Kochi naval dockyard last August. Photo: Indian navy/AFP
India ramps up warship patrols in Indian Ocean to keep pace with China but funding gap remains
- About 125 foreign vessels were in the Indian Ocean at any given time, according to Indian naval officials
- A lack of funding has delayed the navy’s plans to increase its warship fleet as the force tries to match the strength of China and other nations
