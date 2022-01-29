Jagdish Patel and his wife, Vaishali, are seen with their daughter, Vihangi, and son, Dharmik, in an undated family portrait. Photo: RCMP via Reuters
Indian village mourns family who froze to death on US-Canada border
- Jagdish Patel, 39, his wife Vaishali and their two children aged 11 and three, were trying to enter the US illegally when they got caught in a blizzard
- The deaths, described as a ‘mind-blowing’ tragedy by Canada PM Justin Trudeau, have cast a spotlight on human smuggling operations in Modi’s home state Gujarat
