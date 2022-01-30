Bhutan’s Prime Minister Lotay Tshering, who is also a practising medical doctor, said the death was a ‘bitter reminder we need to do more’. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Bhutan mourns 4th death of pandemic; Australia anxious as students head back to school

  • Bhutan’s fourth death from Covid-19 ‘felt like a bullet’, said its doctor-prime minister, as dozens now die from the disease in Australia every day
  • Elsewhere, New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern is self-isolating after being exposed to an infected person, and Manila is set to ease curbs as cases drop

Updated: 3:34pm, 30 Jan, 2022

