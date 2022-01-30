Narendra Modi, now India’s prime minister and then-chief minister of Gujarat state, embraces Mukesh Ambani in 2013. Photo: AFP
Mukesh Ambani’s US$75 billion plan to turn India into a hydrogen hub

  • Asia’s richest man is likely to opt for hydrogen in a bid to avoid India’s wholesale electricity market, analysts say
  • Ambani has vowed to produce green hydrogen at US$1 per kilogram, a more than 60 per cent reduction from today’s costs

Bloomberg
Updated: 6:01pm, 30 Jan, 2022

