Pakistan Christians carry the body of Pastor William Siraj who was gunned after Sunday prayers in Peshawar, Pakistan on January 30. Photo: EPA-EFE
Pakistan Christians carry the body of Pastor William Siraj who was gunned after Sunday prayers in Peshawar, Pakistan on January 30. Photo: EPA-EFE
Pakistan
Asia /  South Asia

Gunmen kill Christian minister on his way home from church in Pakistan

  • Pastor William Siraj died instantly in the ambush in Peshawar, church authorities said. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the shooting
  • Bishop Azad Marshall tweeted: ‘We demand justice and protection of Christians from the Government of Pakistan’

Topic |   Pakistan
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 12:47am, 31 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Pakistan Christians carry the body of Pastor William Siraj who was gunned after Sunday prayers in Peshawar, Pakistan on January 30. Photo: EPA-EFE
Pakistan Christians carry the body of Pastor William Siraj who was gunned after Sunday prayers in Peshawar, Pakistan on January 30. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE