Pakistan Christians carry the body of Pastor William Siraj who was gunned after Sunday prayers in Peshawar, Pakistan on January 30. Photo: EPA-EFE
Gunmen kill Christian minister on his way home from church in Pakistan
- Pastor William Siraj died instantly in the ambush in Peshawar, church authorities said. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the shooting
- Bishop Azad Marshall tweeted: ‘We demand justice and protection of Christians from the Government of Pakistan’
