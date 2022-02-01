Bangladeshi firefighters at the collapsed Rana Plaza building in 2013. Photo: AFP
Bangladeshi firefighters at the collapsed Rana Plaza building in 2013. Photo: AFP
Murder trial over factory collapse that killed 1,130 in Bangladesh resumes after 5 years

  • Bangladesh’s lucrative US$35 billion garment trade is second in only in size to China’s, but fires and factory collapses are common due to lax regulations
  • The collapse of Rana Plaza – where clothes for fashion brands such as Zara, Primark and Benetton were produced – highlighted unsafe conditions in the country

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 7:35pm, 1 Feb, 2022

