A courtyard at Saratha Vilas Chettinad mansion in Tamil Nadu. Photo: AFP
Once home to tycoons, India’s grand Chettinad mansions now lie abandoned

  • The merchants made their fortunes trading precious gems and spices across business empires that stretched as far as Malaysia and Singapore during the British colonial era
  • But after WWII, foreign trade waned and many families moved away, leaving their homes in the custody of caretakers or simply abandoning them

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 7:00pm, 3 Feb, 2022

