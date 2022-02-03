Torch bearer Qi Fabao, a regimental commander in the People’s Liberation Army, relays the Olympic flame at the Winter Olympic Park. Photo: cnsphoto via Reuters
India angered as Chinese border soldier takes part in Beijing Olympic torch relay
- Qi Fabao, a regiment commander for the People’s Liberation Army, was among the troops present during the 2020 clash in the Galwan Valley
- Troops fought a hand-to-hand battle that left at least 20 Indians and four Chinese soldiers dead
Topic | Beijing Winter Olympics 2022
