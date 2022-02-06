Fahad Shah, right, seen at work inside the Kashmir Walla newsroom in Srinagar last month. Photo: AP
Kashmir journalist Fahad Shah arrested under India’s anti-terror law

  • Police said Shah was identified as publishing ‘antinational content’ with ‘criminal intention’ to create fear and ‘provoke the public to disturb law and order’
  • The award-winning journalist and editor of news portal Kashmir Walla has also reported for several foreign publications, including the South China Morning Post

Associated Press
Associated Press in Srinagar

Updated: 2:43pm, 6 Feb, 2022

