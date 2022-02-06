Lata Mangeshkar pictured at the launch of her album ‘Saadgi’ in Mumbai in 2007. Photo: AP
Bollywood legend Lata Mangeshkar, ‘Nightingale of India’, dies at 92
- Mangeshkar dominated Bollywood music for more than half a century, and is considered by many to be the Indian film industry’s greatest-ever playback singer
- Indian PM Narendra Modi said Mangeshkar’s death had left ‘a void in our nation that cannot be filled’. Two days of national mourning have been announced
Topic | India
