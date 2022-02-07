Security forces inspect a church hit by a bomb in Colombo, Sri Lanka in April 2019, when almost 300 people were killed in Easter Sunday blasts. Now a Sri Lankan court has ordered the release of a lawyer arrested over his alleged ties to the bombings and held for nearly two years on charges rights groups say lacked evidence. Photo: Getty Images
Sri Lanka to free rights lawyer detained over Easter Sunday 2019 bombings
- Hejaaz Hizbullah was arrested in April 2020 on suspicion of being linked to deadly attacks on churches and hotels the previous year that killed 279
- Court of Appeal said ‘draconian elements’ of law misused to keep him detained; detention highlighted by rights groups, European Parliament, UN
Security forces inspect a church hit by a bomb in Colombo, Sri Lanka in April 2019, when almost 300 people were killed in Easter Sunday blasts. Now a Sri Lankan court has ordered the release of a lawyer arrested over his alleged ties to the bombings and held for nearly two years on charges rights groups say lacked evidence. Photo: Getty Images