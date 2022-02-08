Gautam Adani’s net worth reached US$88.5 billion on Monday. Photo: @gautam.adani/ Instagram
Indian tycoon Gautam Adani unseats Mukesh Ambani as Asia’s richest person

  • The 59-year-old Adani’s net worth reached US$88.5 billion on Monday, eclipsing fellow countryman Ambani’s US$87.9 billion
  • A coal magnate who has drawn flak from climate activists, Adani is increasingly looking into renewable energy, airports, data centres and defence contracting

Bloomberg
Updated: 9:52am, 8 Feb, 2022

