South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong. File photo: YNA/dpa
South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong. File photo: YNA/dpa
India
Asia /  South Asia

India summons South Korea ambassador over Hyundai’s Kashmir tweet

  • A Pakistani partner of Hyundai Motor made a Twitter post commemorating what it described as the sacrifices of Kashmiris struggling for self-determination
  • The diplomatic escalation highlights the risks global firms face while navigating local sensitivities amid rising nationalism in the region

Topic |   India
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 10:00pm, 8 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong. File photo: YNA/dpa
South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong. File photo: YNA/dpa
READ FULL ARTICLE