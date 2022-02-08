South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong. File photo: YNA/dpa
India summons South Korea ambassador over Hyundai’s Kashmir tweet
- A Pakistani partner of Hyundai Motor made a Twitter post commemorating what it described as the sacrifices of Kashmiris struggling for self-determination
- The diplomatic escalation highlights the risks global firms face while navigating local sensitivities amid rising nationalism in the region
Topic | India
South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong. File photo: YNA/dpa