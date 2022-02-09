Protesters hold placards demanding a boycott of South Korean car manufacturer Hyundai in Bangalore on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Protesters hold placards demanding a boycott of South Korean car manufacturer Hyundai in Bangalore on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Kashmir
KFC, Hyundai spark uproar in India with Pakistan affiliates’ pro-Kashmir posts

  • The Pakistan affiliates of other American fast-food brands joined the fried-chicken giant and South Korean carmaker in marking Kashmir Solidarity Day
  • Diplomats said the controversy prompted an apology from a foreign government. The offending social media posts have since been deleted

Agence France-Presse in New Delhi

Updated: 9:27am, 9 Feb, 2022

