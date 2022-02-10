Meera (first from right) and Suneeta (second from right) in a still from Writing with Fire.
Meera (first from right) and Suneeta (second from right) in a still from Writing with Fire.
India
Asia /  South Asia

Oscar nomination for film about India all-women news team that reports on lowest caste and rural poor

  • Writing with Fire, about the pioneering women behind the online news outlet Khabar Lahariya, was nominated in the Best Documentary Feature category
  • The crusading team that reports about the hardships and violence faced by lower caste communities, was started by a group of women 20 years ago

Topic |   India
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 12:08am, 10 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Meera (first from right) and Suneeta (second from right) in a still from Writing with Fire.
Meera (first from right) and Suneeta (second from right) in a still from Writing with Fire.
READ FULL ARTICLE