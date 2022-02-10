Meera (first from right) and Suneeta (second from right) in a still from Writing with Fire.
Oscar nomination for film about India all-women news team that reports on lowest caste and rural poor
- Writing with Fire, about the pioneering women behind the online news outlet Khabar Lahariya, was nominated in the Best Documentary Feature category
- The crusading team that reports about the hardships and violence faced by lower caste communities, was started by a group of women 20 years ago
Topic | India
