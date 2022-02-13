Chitra Ramkrishna, former head of India’s National Stock Exchange. File photo: Reuters
‘Spiritual guru’ ran India’s top bourse as puppet master, regulator says

  • Chitra Ramkrishna, the ex-chief of the National Stock Exchange, shared information including the bourse’s financial projections and business plans with a purported spiritual guru
  • India’s Securities and Exchange Board of India said NSE and its board were aware of the exchange of confidential information, but had chosen to ‘keep the matter under wraps’

Reuters
Updated: 8:00pm, 13 Feb, 2022

