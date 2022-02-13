Police guard a mosque where a mob stoned a man for allegedly desecrating the Koran. Photo: AP
Pakistan PM vows action against mob that stoned man to death for allegedly burning Koran

  • An angry group stoned a man and hung his body from a tree after a mosque custodian claimed he witnessed the man burning the Muslim holy book
  • A local police chief said the victim was a middle-aged villager who had been mentally unwell for years and ‘often went missing from home’

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 10:30pm, 13 Feb, 2022

