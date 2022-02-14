Indonesia is opening the resort island of Bali to foreign travelers from all countries, as international flights resumed for the first time in two years earlier this month — but mandatory quarantines remain in place for all visitors. Photo: AP
Indonesia is opening the resort island of Bali to foreign travelers from all countries, as international flights resumed for the first time in two years earlier this month — but mandatory quarantines remain in place for all visitors. Photo: AP
Asia /  South Asia

Singapore and Hong Kong on their own as global travel rebounds from Covid-19

  • Hong Kong and Singapore are being shunned as travellers seek to avoid weeks in hotel isolation, testing
  • Flying in Europe and US will surpass 75 per cent and 86 per cent of pre-pandemic levels next month

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 11:10am, 14 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Indonesia is opening the resort island of Bali to foreign travelers from all countries, as international flights resumed for the first time in two years earlier this month — but mandatory quarantines remain in place for all visitors. Photo: AP
Indonesia is opening the resort island of Bali to foreign travelers from all countries, as international flights resumed for the first time in two years earlier this month — but mandatory quarantines remain in place for all visitors. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE